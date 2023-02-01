 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha police deploy Taser after man flees traffic stop; officer suffers minor injuries

Kenosha police arrested a 26-year-old man, a passenger in a vehicle from which he apparently fled during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 50th Street Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Authorities said an officer deployed a Taser to subdue the man who resisted while being taken into custody.

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to flee police who deployed a Taser to subdue him following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 50th Street on Tuesday.

The Kenosha man was a passenger in the vehicle that officers had stopped at 4:44 p.m. for an equipment violation, according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department.

“Essentially officers conducted a traffic stop and the passenger fled on foot. They took chase and they were able to take the guy into custody. But in the meantime, the guy fleeing resisted arrest,” said Hecker. “We had to use force against the passenger.”

Police used the electronic control device as the man resisted. An officer suffered minor injuries in the incident but he was able to return to duty, Hecker said.

Hecker said the pursuit lasted a few minutes as officers struggled with the man before taking him into custody.

Felony charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, along with a probation violation, were recommended, Hecker said.

