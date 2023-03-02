A Kenosha Police detective described in court some of what he saw when he entered the bloody apartment unit where a Kenosha man was allegedly killed in spring 2020.

Kenosha Police Det. Lorn Anschutz testified Thursday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court in the high-profile jury trial of Zachariah J. Anderson, the 42-year-old Mequon man accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. in a jealous rage on May 17, 2020.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking, all felonies.

Anderson allegedly killed Guitierrez Jr. inside of his Wood Creek apartment on the city’s north side. Prosecutors allege he did so because he was deeply upset Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children. Gutierrez went missing on May 17, 2020, and his body has never been recovered.

Gutierrez, a 40-year-old father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture, according to prosecutors.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson — her former partner — had been stalking her in the weeks after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after a police investigation reportedly found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle. Authorities indicated a spot of blood found in the van was a DNA match to the victim. A patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.

Authorities indicated that burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing may have been burned.

On Thursday, Anschutz testified he arrived at the apartment in question the morning of May 19, 2020 to investigate the scene and that when he arrived he spoke with Beacham who was visibly upset.

"She was scared. She was visibly shaking, having a difficult time spitting out words ... frightened, worried," Anschutz said. "She told me she got to the apartment, observed the screen door closed but the glass door opened, she looked inside (and) saw blood everywhere and walked out. She said she was frightened for her children because she knew Zach Anderson had something to do with this."

Anschutz said Beacham later left to check on her children and he entered the residence.

Photos of the exterior and interior of the apartment unit on the first floor were shown to the jury and Anschultz explained some of what they depicted. Anschultz said he observed "a substantial amount of blood" at many locations and in various amounts throughout the unit, including on the ceiling.

One photo showed a pool of blood on the living room carpet. Another photo showed streams of blood on the back cushion of the couch.

"This wasn't just a spray. It was a large amount of blood," Anschltz said.

The photo of the bloody couch also showed Gutierrez's black wallet on a cushion.

Anschutz is expected to continue testifying into the afternoon.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

This is a developing story.