Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in

The Kenosha Police Department identified the man, who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark.

At about 7:20 p.m. Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a shirtless man reportedly acting disorderly and throwing rocks at passing cars and homes, resulting in broken windows. Reports also indicated the same man was tearing up backyards and attempting to break into a home on 68th Street, which proved unsuccessful.

According to the police, Clark, who was not known by the homeowner, unlawfully forced his way into the 64th Avenue home. The homeowner, who the police indicate will remain unidentified, defended himself and his wife with a kitchen knife, and Clark was killed.

The homeowner who killed Clark will not be charged.

Police state the intentions of Clark remain unknown, and the case will remain open, pending the toxicology results, so the department can find factual answers to the questions that resulted from the incident.