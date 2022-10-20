Kenosha Police identify Las Margaritas homicide suspects, one arrested in Georgia

Kenosha Police have identified two men believed to be involved in the mass shooting outside an Uptown bar last month, and one of them has been arrested.

Two were killed and two others were transported to a local hospital following the shooting that occurred outside now-closed Las Margaritas, 2232 Roosevelt Road, in the early morning hours of Sept. 18.

Police identified the two deceased victims as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood. The two additional gunshot victims who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries have been released from area hospitals.

On Thursday, Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik, the city's public information officer, identified Kendal Readus, 29, as the suspected shooter and James Murphy, 29, as the getaway driver.

"Within hours of the shooting, our investigators had developed suspects," Nosalik said in a statement to the Kenosha News. "Arrest warrants were quickly sought, knowing that the chances of apprehending suspects diminishes very quickly within the first two days. Although we are now more than a month out from the shooting we have not stopped our pursuit of these suspects."

Nosalik said Kenosha Police "work with local, state and federal partners to apprehend suspects of violent crimes."

Knowing that the suspects had fled the state, Nosalik said local investigators immediately began working with the U.S. Marshals and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

However, in the case of Murphy, a citizen tip from Hogansville, Ga., led to his arrest Wednesday afternoon. The Hogansville Police Department received a tip that Murphy was at a home in its jurisdiction, Nosalik said. Police there formed a contact team and took Murphy into custody without incident.

Murphy is being held in Georgia, pending his extradition back to Kenosha County where he will face recommended charges of two counts of party to the crime of homicide.

"We will find Kendal Readus. We will not stop until he is in the Kenosha County Jail," Nosalik stated. He also thanked Hogansville Police for their assistance with Wednesday's arrest.