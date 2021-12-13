Kenosha Police identify victim of Friday homicide; suspect vehicle sought

Kenosha Police on Monday morning identified the victim in Friday's fatal shooting in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The victim, police said, was Maximmillion A. Moore, 35, of Kenosha.

Police also released a photograph of a vehicle they believe may be involved in the shooting. Police identified that vehicle as a Honda Fit.

Officers responded to the area at about 7:13 a.m. Friday after receiving several reports of shots being fired. They provided lifesaving efforts to Moore until they were relieved by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics, but those were unsuccessful, and Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues, police said Monday. No suspects or a possible motive had been determined as of Monday afternoon. The homicide is the 16th in Kenosha County this year.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The shooting, which happened as many children were being dropped off at school for the day, forced a "soft" lockdown at Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools, along with Washington Middle School. All five schools were informed at about 9:13 a.m. that there no longer was a threat and that schools could return to business as usual, according to Kenosha Unified School District Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder.

Parents at the affected schools received two messages from the district. Teachers and staff assisted with getting all students safely into the buildings as the school day began, and all others were kept indoors until the situation was deemed safe, the message said.

