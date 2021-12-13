 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha Police identify victim of Friday homicide; suspect vehicle sought

Kenosha Police on Monday morning identified the victim in Friday's fatal shooting in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The victim, police said, was Maximmillion A. Moore, 35, of Kenosha.

Police also released a photograph of a vehicle they believe may be involved in the shooting. Police identified that vehicle as a Honda Fit.

Kenosha Police work the scene of a fatal shooting Friday morning, Dec.10, 2021, in the area of 23rd Avenue and 26th Street. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola, a 35-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police were continuing to investigate the incident late Friday morning. City buses were utilized in an effort to block off the scene, and several area schools were placed on an unofficial "soft lockdown," until about 9:13 a.m.

Officers responded to the area at about 7:13 a.m. Friday after receiving several reports of shots being fired. They provided lifesaving efforts to Moore until they were relieved by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics, but those were unsuccessful, and Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues, police said Monday. No suspects or a possible motive had been determined as of Monday afternoon. The homicide is the 16th in Kenosha County this year.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

People are also reading…

The shooting, which happened as many children were being dropped off at school for the day, forced a "soft" lockdown at Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools, along with Washington Middle School. All five schools were informed at about 9:13 a.m. that there no longer was a threat and that schools could return to business as usual, according to Kenosha Unified School District Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder.

Parents at the affected schools received two messages from the district. Teachers and staff assisted with getting all students safely into the buildings as the school day began, and all others were kept indoors until the situation was deemed safe, the message said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

New NY mask mandate goes into effect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert