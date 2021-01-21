 Skip to main content
Kenosha police investigate armed robbery of auto parts store on city's south side; no injuries reported
Kenosha police continued an investigation into an armed robbery Thursday night at a local auto parts shop on the city’s south side.

The robbery took place at 8:07 p.m. with officers responding to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store at 8025 22nd Ave. No one was injured and the officers were still on scene as of 10 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

According to initial police radio reports, the suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, had displayed handgun while moving employees to the back of the store.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police department at 262-656-5200.

