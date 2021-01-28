Kenosha police investigating armed robbery at south side Family Dollar; other shops alerted

Police were investigating the armed robbery at a local dollar store on the city's south side Thursday night, among several that have plagued community discount shops over the last two months.

A clerk at the Family Dollar at 8034 22nd Ave. called police at about 8:30 p.m. saying they had been robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask, dark clothing and gloves, according to Kenosha police. The clerk was apparently made to lie on the ground and the suspect then fled in an unknown direction, according to initial radio traffic reports.

The armed robbery is the second in as many months at that location, according to records compiled by the Kenosha News. No one was believed injured in the latest robbery, according to Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

On alert

The Family Dollar at 61st and 22nd Avenue was notified of the robbery and informed authorities they would be locking up the store early. Authorities then began notifying other dollar stores in the are of the robbery including the Dollar Tree at 6816 Green Bay Road, where they sent a squad car to check, according to radio traffic. Some of the stores had already closed, while others were in the process of locking up at their regular 9 p.m. closing time.