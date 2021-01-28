Kenosha police investigating armed robbery at south side Family Dollar; other shops alerted

Police were investigating the armed robbery at a local dollar store on the city's south side Thursday night, among several that have plagued community discount shops over the last two months.
A clerk at the Family Dollar at 8034 22nd Ave. called police at about 8:30 p.m. saying they had been robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask, dark clothing and gloves, according to Kenosha police. The clerk was apparently made to lie on the ground and the suspect then fled in an unknown direction, according to initial radio traffic reports.
The armed robbery is the second in as many months at that location, according to records compiled by the Kenosha News. No one was believed injured in the latest robbery, according to Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.
On alert
The Family Dollar at 61st and 22nd Avenue was notified of the robbery and informed authorities they would be locking up the store early. Authorities then began notifying other dollar stores in the are of the robbery including the Dollar Tree at 6816 Green Bay Road, where they sent a squad car to check, according to radio traffic. Some of the stores had already closed, while others were in the process of locking up at their regular 9 p.m. closing time.
"We've had a lot of robberies of dollar stores and the auto parts stores and it seems, sporadically, they like to hit more than one in the same night," Beller said of the precaution.
Shortly after the incident, detectives tracked a vehicle, a silver Toyota van, they believe was involved in the robbery to a location in Waukegan, Ill., where it was abandoned, according to Sgt. Jeff Galley.
"Our detectives are actually going down there at this time," he said, shortly before 11 p.m.
Officers investigating the robbery also canvassed local businesses looking to inspect video possibly capturing the incident on security cameras that may have been trained on the area. Police also followed possible tracks in the snow for clues of the suspect's whereabouts.
The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333 or the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
Spate of robberies
Local dollar stores have been on alert as several have been robbed over the past two months including:
Jan. 12: Police were called at 7:24 p.m. to the Dollar Tree, 4122 52nd St., at about 7:24 p.m. where an officer saw the robber fleeing from the back door and chased him on foot into the nearby neighborhood as the suspect jumped over fences. A police dog tracked the man to the 4600 block of 40th Avenue, where he was found lying in a backyard. He was apprehended and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.
Jan 3: Police responded to an armed robbery at 8:13 a.m. at the Dollar General, 7930 Sheridan Road. Authorities said one person dressed in dark clothing went into the store. The suspected was believed to have shown a gun and fled the scene with an undetermined sum of cash. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 23: A man armed with a handgun robbed the Family Dollar store, 8034 22nd Ave., at 8:17 a.m. Police said the man was dressed in all black and pulled out a handgun before demanding that the woman working in the store hand over cash. He was seen fleeing south in a dark-colored sedan.
Dec. 10: An armed robbery was reported at 9:44 p.m. at the Dollar Tree, 3203 80th St., where the suspect believed to be a man wearing a dark hoodie entered the store and pointed a handgun at employees, demanding cash. The robber fled after workers handed over the money and fled in an unknown direction. No one was injured.
