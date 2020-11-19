Kenosha police investigating double shooting at Wood Creek Apartments

Kenosha Police responded to a double shooting at an apartment on the city's north side Thursday night.
The incident was reported at 10:27 p.m. at the Wood Creek Apartments, 3107 15th St., where two males suffered from gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department. Initial police radio traffic reports indicated that at least one victim had been shot in the leg.
Labatore said one victim remained at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital. The second victim drove himself to a hospital in Racine. Neither is believed to have injuries that are life-threatening, he said. Labatore said it was not immediately known whether either were adults.
"We don't know much yet. They're both being uncooperative," Labatore said.
Investigators continued to follow leads from witnesses who gave descriptions of several possible suspect vehicles that were leaving the scene following the shooting.
"Which one is our actual suspect vehicle, we're not sure yet," he said.
Residents who live in apartment buildings nearby said they heard at least eight to 10 gunshots and at least one vehicle loudly fleeing the scene.
Rebecca Blasi of Kenosha said she heard eight rounds, including an initial blast that was followed by rapid firing in succession. Blasi then called 911.
"We didn't know whether anybody else called 911, so we called," she said. When she went up to the balcony at her apartment she said she heard people asking the victim who remained at the scene whether he was shot.
"We thought it started on the street," she said. Police then showed up in front of 3107 15th St., she said. She and another person said they heard a vehicle "zooming" out of parking lot and past a nearby gasoline station directly to the east.
Madison Taft, who also lives in an apartment building nearby, said she heard at least 10 gunshots. Taft and Seth Smith, who share an apartment, also heard the vehicle loudly drive away.
"I was laying in bed and all of the sudden, I heard the gunshots go off ... and a few minutes later, I heard a car screech in the parking lot," Taft said.
Taft said the gunfire was surprising because the area is usually peaceful.
"Wood Creek is a usually quiet area, so we're really surprised that this happened," she said. "I almost didn't think it was gunshots because of it."
