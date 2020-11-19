Kenosha police investigating double shooting at Wood Creek Apartments

Kenosha Police responded to a double shooting at an apartment on the city's north side Thursday night.

The incident was reported at 10:27 p.m. at the Wood Creek Apartments, 3107 15th St., where two males suffered from gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department. Initial police radio traffic reports indicated that at least one victim had been shot in the leg.

Labatore said one victim remained at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital. The second victim drove himself to a hospital in Racine. Neither is believed to have injuries that are life-threatening, he said. Labatore said it was not immediately known whether either were adults.

"We don't know much yet. They're both being uncooperative," Labatore said.

Investigators continued to follow leads from witnesses who gave descriptions of several possible suspect vehicles that were leaving the scene following the shooting.

"Which one is our actual suspect vehicle, we're not sure yet," he said.

Residents who live in apartment buildings nearby said they heard at least eight to 10 gunshots and at least one vehicle loudly fleeing the scene.