Kenosha police investigating drive-by shooting that left one man injured on city's north side

Gunfire that erupted on Kenosha’s north side left one man recovering from a gunshot wound after he was taken to a local hospital by rescue personnel early Sunday, according to police.

Paramedics transported the man in the 3:05 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of 29th Avenue. The incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting and resulted in officers responding en masse to the hectic scene where they later recovered numerous shell casings and weapons.

According to Sgt. Ryan Sieker, the man’s condition was not immediately known. He said no one was in custody and suspect descriptions were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of cooperating with witnesses,” he said.

Police activated an automated recording while shutting down nearly the length of the neighborhood block for about three hours to collect and process evidence. The recording is used in active shooter situations.

“When patrol got there, there was still active shooting going on and they were directed toward a specific apartment, so that was them calling the people out of the apartment,” he said. “Not necessarily calling a suspect out, more of a getting whoever was possibly involved to come outside.”