Kenosha police investigating early morning Downtown shooting which left 1 killed, 3 injured

Kenosha police are investigating an early morning shooting which left one person dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street Sunday.
The three other gunshot victims were treated for their injuries at area hospitals and released, following the shooting that was reported shortly before 2 a.m., according to a statement on the Kenosha Police Department's Facebook page. The incident was not an officer- involved shooting.
According to police, the crime scene is still active. Authorities believe it was not a random act and appears to have stemmed from some sort of dispute. Names and ages of the victims were not being released.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding shooting detectives at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
In addition to city police, officers from other agencies were called to the scene at 1:49 a.m. in Downtown. Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department confirmed police were currently at the scene investigating the shooting.
“We do not have any suspects in custody,” he said.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police, the Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office were also called to the scene, according to initial radio traffic reports.
Kenosha woman was nearby
Susanne Norris, a Kenosha resident, said she had been driving in Downtown shortly before the gunfire began and later recorded video of the incident from a distance.
Norris said she had purchased snacks from a nearby gas station and drove down to the lake, stopping at the intersection at 57th Street at Sixth Avenue.
She said a white sedan had also come to a stop at the intersection, but didn’t move for awhile. She said she gestured to the driver telling him he could proceed. Norris said she then saw a larger gray vehicle that “came flying through the stop sign.”
The gray vehicle, which she said was possibly an SUV, spun around in the intersection with the passenger-side door completely open.
“I drove off through the intersection and all of the sudden I’m hearing, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom -- many shots,” she said.
At that point, Norris said she had driven about a block away and started recording.
“It was so many gunshots,” said Norris, who had never heard them before and initially thought they might be fireworks. “It was just rapid fire, so loud and so many.”
She said she has previously taken drives to the lakefront in the early morning hours and gunfire was the last thing she expected in Downtown.
“It’s like the craziest thing,” she said.
Norris said she believes had she not driven away when she did, she could have been shot at, too.
“I’m feeling nauseous right now,” she said. “If I had sat there for about five more seconds, I could’ve been literally in the middle of it all.”