Kenosha Police investigating early Thursday morning homicide

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old Kenosha resident who was shot in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue and later died from multiple gunshot wounds at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to a department release, the victim, who has not yet been identified, died in the hospital after being transported.
Kenosha Police do not believe the incident was a random act.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said police have reason to believe the suspect or suspects, who are not currently in custody, knew the victim in some fashion. Nosalik said there was no threat to the public, and that the investigation was “very much ongoing, very active.”
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Oct. 11-12
Dwane Arthur Bowling Jr.
Dwane Arthur Bowling Jr., 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of stalking, threats to injure/accuse crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
David Baena Franco
David Baena Franco, 19, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Marveour Deeshaydaniel Gaston
Marveour Deeshaydaniel Gaston, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and bail jumping.
Michael Anthony Kroepfl
Michael Anthony Kroepfl, 35, of Burlington, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, operating while revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dwight Dion McKinley
Dwight Dion McKinley, 54, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of third degree sexual assault.
Antoine K. Parks
Antoine K. Parks, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Barbara L. Tate
Barbara L. Tate, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, resist/obstruct officer causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, and battery.
Passion Keir Wade
Passion Keir Wade, 21, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting or obstructing an officer, probation and parole, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Deartay D. Watson
Deartay D. Watson, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of an electric weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Gabriella Reneanicole Yates
Gabriella Reneanicole Yates, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and possession of marijuana.