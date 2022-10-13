Kenosha Police investigating early Thursday morning homicide

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old Kenosha resident who was shot in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue and later died from multiple gunshot wounds at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a department release, the victim, who has not yet been identified, died in the hospital after being transported.

Kenosha Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said police have reason to believe the suspect or suspects, who are not currently in custody, knew the victim in some fashion. Nosalik said there was no threat to the public, and that the investigation was “very much ongoing, very active.”