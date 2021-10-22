 Skip to main content
Kenosha Police investigating Friday afternoon gun fight in parking lot on Sheridan Road
Kenosha Police investigating Friday afternoon gun fight in parking lot on Sheridan Road

SHOOTING 60TH AND SHERIDAN

Kenosha Police investigate the scene where multiple shots were fired at the gas station at the northwest corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road on Friday afternoon. There was a report of someone being injured.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News

A gun fight broke out in the parking lot of a gas station Friday afternoon, leaving one person injured and people at nearby businesses frightened.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. outside the Gulf station on the northwest corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, with people calling 911 to report there were multiple shots fired. Police said one person showed up on their own at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

SHOOTING 60TH AND SHERIDAN

Kenosha Police investigate a scene where multiple shots were fired at the gas station at the northwest corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road on Friday afternoon. There was a report of someone being injured.

In the gas station parking lot, evidence markers showed where bullet casings had fallen. Kenosha Police officers were searching a parking lot across the street for additional casings and noting where bullets had struck buildings and a vehicle.

One witness said he was at a nearby tire shop talking to an employee when he heard loud bangs. “I said ‘are those gunshots?’ and the guy said ‘I think so, we’d better get inside,’” said the man. He said he heard at least six shots, and saw a young boy of about 12 running across the street hurrying younger children away from the area.

The owner of the station said there was no robbery, and that the incident began with an argument between people outside the business.

SHOOTING 60TH AND SHERIDAN

Evidence markers denote where items were found or noted after a gunfight Friday afternoon at the gas station at the northwest corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road.

Another witness said he and his wife had just parked in the parking lot of a pet supplies shop across the street from the gas station on Sheridan when they saw a man in the lot pull out a gun. “We just pulled in here to get cat food,” he said. “This dude grabs his pants and pulls out a pistol and his pants fall down, and he starts firing right across the road,” the man said. His wife said she crouched down on the floor of their car, while the man said he tried to get license plate information from the vehicle the man was in.

Kenosha Police were continuing to investigate the incident Friday.

SHOOTING 60TH AND SHERIDAN

Police tape marks the scene where Kenosha police were investigating a scene where multiple shots were fired at the gas station at the northwest corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road on Friday afternoon.
SHOOTING 60TH AND SHERIDAN

Kenosha Police investigate the scene where multiple shots were fired at the gas station at the northwest corner of 60th Street and Sheridan Road on Friday afternoon. There was a report of someone being injured.

