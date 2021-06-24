 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha police investigating gunfire in 5200 block of 33rd Avenue; no injuries reported
View Comments

Kenosha police investigating gunfire in 5200 block of 33rd Avenue; no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha police Thursday night were continuing to investigate gunfire that struck at least one vehicle in the 5200 block of 33rd Avenue.

The gunfire was initially reported at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police Lt. Desiree Farchione, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

According to police radio traffic, as many as nine gunshots were heard in the area. Suspect vehicles involved were believed to have fled northbound from the scene.

Local news matters. Help support local journalism. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News.

Officers continued recovering shell casings outside several businesses at the scene and were looking to view possible evidence from video cameras in the area, she said.

No additional information was available late Thursday.

Second incident in three days

The incident is the second involving gunfire in the past three days. On Monday, gunfire that erupted at 6:12 p.m. in the area of 38th Avenue and 45th Street resulted in a shooting that sent one man to a Kenosha-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man, who apparently transported himself was treated and later released, according to Sgt. Austin Hancock. It was not immediately known whether Thursday’s gunfire incident was related to the shooting.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert