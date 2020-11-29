Kenosha police investigating gunfire that struck vehicle in Uptown area

Kenosha police were investigating gunfire that struck a vehicle near the intersection of 61st Street and 25th Avenue early Sunday.

Officers were in the Uptown area at about 2:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots and later recovered several shell casings, according to Lt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

Upon investigation, they discovered an unoccupied silver sedan that had been struck by the gunfire. The vehicle had been parked at the time.

Schaal said a second vehicle fled the scene and no suspects had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

