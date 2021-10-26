 Skip to main content
Kenosha police investigating incident after man with gunshot wound to leg turns up at local hospital
alert top story

Kenosha police investigating incident after man with gunshot wound to leg turns up at local hospital

KPD SHIELD.jpg

Kenosha Police logo KPD shield

Kenosha police were investigating a weapon-related incident after a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg turned up at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man's injury was not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

Jurgens said officers responded to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital around 2:15 p.m. to take the man's statement. The man, however, was not forthcoming with information on how or where the injury occurred. Jurgens said no weapons were found on the man.

