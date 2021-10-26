Kenosha police investigating incident after man with gunshot wound to leg turns up at local hospital

Kenosha police were investigating a weapon-related incident after a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg turned up at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man's injury was not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

Jurgens said officers responded to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital around 2:15 p.m. to take the man's statement. The man, however, was not forthcoming with information on how or where the injury occurred. Jurgens said no weapons were found on the man.