Kenosha police investigating incident after teen walks into hospital with gunshot wound to leg

Kenosha Police were investigating gunfire that reportedly injured a 16-year-old boy Tuesday.

The 4:47 p.m. incident was reported after the boy walked into Froedtert Kenosha Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his upper right leg, according to Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department. He was apparently a passenger in a vehicle at the time of the injury, which was not life0threatening, Beller said.

“They claim a bullet entered the car and went through his leg and went outside the car. We’re looking into that,” Beller said.

He said the boy's story changed several times when officers talked to him, and there was no clear indication where the incident occurred. Police have no suspects in the incident.

“We’re trying to narrow it all down," Beller said. "One thing for sure is he did have a bullet wound."

