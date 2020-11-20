Kenosha police investigating pair of double shootings overnight

At the shooting at the Wood Creek Apartments residents reported hearing a burst of gunfire and described multiple vehicles speeding from the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t know much yet. They’re both being uncooperative,” Lt. Joe Labatore Thursday night shortly after the shooting. He said investigators were following leads from witnesses who gave descriptions of the vehicles seen leaving the area after the shooting.

"Which one is our actual suspect vehicle, we're not sure yet," he said.

Residents who live in apartment buildings nearby said they heard at least eight to 10 gunshots and at least one vehicle loudly fleeing the scene.

Rebecca Blasi of Kenosha said she heard eight rounds, including an initial blast that was followed by rapid firing in succession. Blasi then called 911.

"We didn't know whether anybody else called 911, so we called," she said. When she went up to the balcony at her apartment she said she heard people asking the victim who remained at the scene whether he was shot.

"We thought it started on the street," she said. Police then showed up in front of 3107 15th St., she said. She and another person said they heard a vehicle "zooming" out of parking lot and past a nearby gasoline station directly to the east.