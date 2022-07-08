Kenosha Police investigating report of a gunshot near gas station on Friday

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot that occurred near a gas station in the 5200 block of 39th Avenue on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 a.m.

“An anonymous caller, somebody who saw this happen, called in and reported that a red Chevy Monte Carlo was driving and shot at someone by the gas station at 52nd and 39th,” said Public Information Officer Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

Nosalik said a Kenosha Police officer further west on 52nd Street saw the vehicle westbound at a high rate of speed and gave chase.

Because the call about the shooting came in during the chase the officer didn’t know that was the vehicle involved with the reported shooting, Nosalik said.

“The chase was terminated because the speeds of that vehicle were way to fast and reckless,” Nosalik said.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department later began pursuing the vehicle southbound on a highway but stopped when it crossed the state line into Lake County, Ill.

Nosalik said police have been unable to locate an injured person.

“We have no way to know what the motive was or what the intention was of this person firing a shot from the Monte Carlo,” Nosalik said. “It seems to be directed at a person, though, and not just random.”

Nosalik asked for anyone with information regarding the Friday incident to contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. People who call Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

The city has faced a sharp increase in gun violence this week. On the night of July 4 four adults were shot and a 20-year-old man was killed in a mass shooting in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. A day later another shooting occurred in the Uptown neighborhood just blocks away from the July 4 incident. On Wednesday night, a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshots to his upper body after being shot in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

No suspects have been identified in any of the shootings. Nosalik said detectives are “working countless hours on those shootings and trying to put the pieces together.”

“If you are aware of somebody who has a firearm and shouldn’t have the firearm, call the police,” Nosalik said. “If you see something, say something. We need people to cooperate with police. We need people to call the police and give us information.”