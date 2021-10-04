Kenosha Police investigating reported stabbing in 4400 block of 55th Street

Kenosha police were called to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred in the 4400 block of 55th Street, just east of Pershing Boulevard Monday night.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 8 p.m. and the person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Officer Steven Prudhom of the Kenosha Police Department.
"There's no threat to the community, but we cannot release anymore information because it's an ongoing investigation," he said late Monday.