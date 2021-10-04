Kenosha Police investigating reported stabbing in 4400 block of 55th Street

Kenosha police were called to investigate a report of a stabbing that occurred in the 4400 block of 55th Street, just east of Pershing Boulevard Monday night.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 8 p.m. and the person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Officer Steven Prudhom of the Kenosha Police Department.

"There's no threat to the community, but we cannot release anymore information because it's an ongoing investigation," he said late Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.