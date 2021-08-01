Kenosha police investigating separate incidents of gunfire, no injuries or arrests

A little more than 24 hours after violence took the life of a Kenosha man, gunfire marred a memorial gathering for the victim outside homes in the 1000 block of 58th Street.
The gunfire was reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the area where friends and family of 30-year-old Hector Rodriguez-Rojas of Kenosha had apparently been holding a vigil, according to Captain James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.
Rodriguez-Rojas had been shot and killed Thursday just before 5 p.m. and police discovered his body inside a neighborhood grocery store at 19th Avenue and 52nd Street. According to police radio reports, the victim had been shot in the chest.
A 19-year-old Kenosha man has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
Beller said while the memorial was taking place officers heard at least five gunshots and, as police units arrived, the crowd dispersed. Investigators later located a semiautomatic handgun lying in the ground. The weapon still had rounds in it and at least one casing was located in the driveway between two of the homes near where the gathering took place, he said.
No injuries or property damage was reported, according to police.
Unrelated gunfire incident
In an earlier incident more gunfire rang out in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue where someone in small gray SUV reportedly fired shots out of the vehicle at a home, said Beller. Suspects apparently paused outside the home before firing two rounds at people trying to get into a different vehicle, he said.
No one was injured and police do not believe any homes were struck in the gunfire. However, investigators discovered a pair of shell casings at scene, he said.
It was not immediately known whether the two gunfire incidents were related. Both remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incidents can contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha Crimestoppers (262) 656-7333.