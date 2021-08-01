Kenosha police investigating separate incidents of gunfire, no injuries or arrests

A little more than 24 hours after violence took the life of a Kenosha man, gunfire marred a memorial gathering for the victim outside homes in the 1000 block of 58th Street.

The gunfire was reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the area where friends and family of 30-year-old Hector Rodriguez-Rojas of Kenosha had apparently been holding a vigil, according to Captain James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Rodriguez-Rojas had been shot and killed Thursday just before 5 p.m. and police discovered his body inside a neighborhood grocery store at 19th Avenue and 52nd Street. According to police radio reports, the victim had been shot in the chest.

A 19-year-old Kenosha man has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

Beller said while the memorial was taking place officers heard at least five gunshots and, as police units arrived, the crowd dispersed. Investigators later located a semiautomatic handgun lying in the ground. The weapon still had rounds in it and at least one casing was located in the driveway between two of the homes near where the gathering took place, he said.

No injuries or property damage was reported, according to police.

Unrelated gunfire incident