Kenosha Police investigating shooting on city's north side
SHOOTING SCENE

Kenosha police continue to investigate a shooting at 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. and the victim, a man, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, according to police. It was not immediately known what kind of injuries the man has, but authorities indicated they were not investigating a homicide.

According to earlier radio traffic reports, the man was possibly shot in the thigh. No suspect information was immediately available.

