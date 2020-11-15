Kenosha Police investigating shooting that took place Saturday night

Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue Saturday night.
One man was transported to a local hospital following the 7:50 p.m. incident, according to Sgt. Daniel Bandi of the Kenosha Police Department.
He said the injured man was recovering and in serious condition. His injuries were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and few details were available.
Authorities said they are seeking help from the public and that anyone with information on the incident can contact Det. Kurt Zurcher at 605-5203.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
