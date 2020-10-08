Kenosha Police investigating shots-fired call Thursday morning

Kenosha Police are investigating a report of shots being fired between people in three vehicles in the area around 28th Avenue and 46th Street. The reports came in at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A window in home in the 2800 block of 46th Street was reported to be shattered by gunfire. Shell casings were reportedly found in front of another home in the 3500 block of 28th Avenue, according to police radio reports.

Police asked staff at Edward Bain School of Language Arts, 2600 50th St., to keep children inside as they were working in the area. Tanya Ruder, spokesman for Kenosha Unified School District, said by 10 a.m. the school had received an all-clear from police to resume normal operations.

The Kenosha News will update this report as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.