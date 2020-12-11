Kenosha Police investigating stabbing at apartment complex Friday morning

Kenosha Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Friday.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said officers were called to the Arbor Green Apartments on the 6000 block of 55th Street at 9:07 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was bleeding and running outside the building.

When police arrived they found a man and woman both with stab wounds. "They had serious but not life-threatening injuries DeWitt said. He said the man and woman were being treated at local hospitals.

A neighbor said she saw police taking a person into custody and saw another person being loaded into an ambulance as police put up caution tape surrounding the scene.

DeWitt said that the incident occurred inside an apartment and there was no danger to the public. He said no additional information about the the incident was available as the investigation continued Friday.

