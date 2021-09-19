Kenosha police investigating stabbing in Downtown; victim treated for injury, suspect arrested

Kenosha police were investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 900 block of 48th Street Saturday night.
The victim, an adult male, suffered a wound that was not life-threatening in the 7:29 p.m. incident according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department. Kenosha fire and rescue personnel took the man to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury and released. Madsen said the incident was not related to domestic violence.
Another man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing and was taken into custody, however, no further details were available as of Sunday.