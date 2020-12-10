Kenosha police investigating unrelated robberies make arrests in one, seek suspect in the other

Kenosha Police responded to a pair of robberies, including one in which two suspects attempted to flee officers who chased and arrested them Thursday night.

Officers took a man and a juvenile male into custody following the 5:53 p.m. robbery in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Road, according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. The suspects took money after approaching the man and fled the scene. The man immediately called police to report the robbery. The man was not injured, he said.

Patton said officers located the two suspects a short time later and arrested them following a brief foot chase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the second robbery, a DeRango’s delivery driver flagged down an officer saying that he had been robbed at gunpoint, Patton said. The driver told police the suspect took food and cash during the 7:30 p.m. incident while the driver was in the process of making a delivery in the 1100 block of 61st Street, Patton said.

“The suspect took whatever food was in the order bag, some cash and then fled,” Patton said.

The delivery driver was not injured. The incident was not related to the earlier robbery, but both remain under investigation, according to police.