Kenosha Police investigating violent incident Friday morning at apartment complex

Kenosha Police are investigating a violent incident that took place Friday morning at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of 55th Street.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said officers were called to the Arbor Green Apartments at 9:07 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was bleeding and running outside the building.

When police arrived they found a man and woman both with serious injuries. “It is unknown if they are life threatening,” DeWitt said, adding that the man and woman are being treated at local hospitals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeWitt said there was a weapon involved but would said he could not identify what type. According to police radio transmissions, the victims were stabbed.

A neighbor said she saw police taking a person into custody and saw another person being loaded into an ambulance as police put up caution tape surrounding the scene.

DeWitt said that the incident occurred inside an apartment and there was no danger to the public. He said no additional information about the circumstances of the incident were available as the investigation continued Friday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.