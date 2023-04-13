Kenosha Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a teen with a head wound.

Around 9:23 p.m. police responded to the 500 block of 65th Street for a report of a shooting with one person struck in the head by gunfire.

A 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head was located. The juvenile was reportedly conscious and alert.

The gunshot victim was transported to a Milwaukee hospital and remains in stable but serious condition, according to Kenosha Police Public Information Officer Lt. Joeseph Nosalik.

An area resident told the Kenosha News they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

This investigation is open and active and police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5238 and refer to case# 23-17737.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.