Kenosha police looking at advanced license plate recognition technology to recover stolen vehicles

Local law enforcement officers could soon have an easier time tracking down and recovering stolen vehicles.
The Kenosha Police Department is looking to finalize a contract with Vigilant Solutions, a Livermore, Calif.-based corporation that develops and designs advanced software systems for photographing vehicles, as well as capturing license plate data with date, time and GPS coordinates.
The City Council will consider a proposed enterprise agreement for system maintenance at its meeting Wednesday night. Last week the Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 5-0 approving the agreement.
According to Kenosha Police Deputy Chief Eric Larsen, the department has already received a $49,000 state grant to purchase two license plate photographic readers—one fixed camera, the other a mobile camera — to be used with enhanced recognition software. The enterprise agreement is part of a larger five-year contract with the Vigilant that includes the hardware and software systems.
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, public safety committee chair, said the use of license plate recognition software would be a first in Kenosha, if approved.
“This is all very new to all of us,” he said.
Efficient use
Ald. Jan Michalski wondered how the department would employ the advanced video analysis software technology given the limited number of camera units.
“You identify where you’re looking to find certain things,” Larsen said. “So, we know where we often find stolen cars and what the license plate reader does is it makes it more efficient and keeps the attention off the officer from having to run plates all the time so we can use them in a strategic manner.”
The technology in the cameras recognizes characters in the license plates, captures them and communicates with the onboard computer in the officer’s squad car. The computer contains a list from the state database, updated daily, indicating the vehicle’s status. Currently officers manually enter license plates into the computer that are then run through several databases, including the National Crime Information Center.
“What this does is something similar, but it’s not using the officers’ eyes, it’s using the cameras. What it doesn’t do is run (the license plates) against all those other data bases,” he said. “It takes the processing away from the police officer and it only gives them an alert if there’s something they need to know. It helps us identify things quicker, and it’s less of a distraction than having to do it ourselves in the squad. Right now, any time we stop a car, we have to punch the license plate in.”
Vehicle thefts on the rise
In Kenosha, the number of stolen vehicle cases has more than doubled over the last three years, according to Larsen. Last year, local police handled 251 cases of stolen vehicles, which included those missing not just from Kenosha but those stolen from other municipalities and states that ended up in the city, according to police department data.
By comparison, the city handled 213 stolen vehicle cases in 2019 and 121 in 2018.
“In 2017, we were under 100 cases. I think that year were actually around 70,” he said.
Larsen attributes the jump in reported stolen cars to an uptick in juvenile crimes, locally and from out of state.
“We’ve had a significant Illinois influence where we’ve had a lot of stolen cars from Illinois coming up here,” he said. “I can tell you that there’s been a comparable increase in (car) pursuits, proportional to the cases of stolen cars, too.”
Solving crimes in real time
The data collected in real time could help officers to solve crimes more quickly.
Larsen said police can be unaware of stolen cars in the area because they’re parked like any other vehicle.
“Being in the position that Kenosha is, we get stolen cars from Milwaukee and from Racine and what otherwise looks like just a regular parked car, it may be stolen,” he said.
Fixed LPR cameras, which are used many times in areas of high traffic, record live action with people still inside their vehicles, increasing the opportunities for officers to arrest suspects almost immediately.
Larsen said officials have yet to decide how it will deploy the fixed camera. Some possibilities include areas with the most crime, as well as, well-traveled streets.
“The idea is just basically to maximize its utility,” he said. “We know that it works. We know that it’s good but we want to discuss where the best place is for that.”
Beyond vehicle recovery
The technology also has applications beyond stolen vehicle recovery, assisting police in arresting suspects in other criminal areas from abductions and drug trafficking to homicides.
In addition to the contract for equipment, service and maintenance, the Kenosha Police Department has negotiated a two-year contract for a commercial data package, which enables it to access information from private entities that collect license plate information.
“We actually had a homicide that occurred in town … and some of the information we found was obtained from a license plate reader in an area up in Milwaukee, which helped place the suspect at a particular place and time,” he said.