Kenosha police looking at advanced license plate recognition technology to recover stolen vehicles

“You identify where you’re looking to find certain things,” Larsen said. “So, we know where we often find stolen cars and what the license plate reader does is it makes it more efficient and keeps the attention off the officer from having to run plates all the time so we can use them in a strategic manner.”

The technology in the cameras recognizes characters in the license plates, captures them and communicates with the onboard computer in the officer’s squad car. The computer contains a list from the state database, updated daily, indicating the vehicle’s status. Currently officers manually enter license plates into the computer that are then run through several databases, including the National Crime Information Center.

“What this does is something similar, but it’s not using the officers’ eyes, it’s using the cameras. What it doesn’t do is run (the license plates) against all those other data bases,” he said. “It takes the processing away from the police officer and it only gives them an alert if there’s something they need to know. It helps us identify things quicker, and it’s less of a distraction than having to do it ourselves in the squad. Right now, any time we stop a car, we have to punch the license plate in.”

Vehicle thefts on the rise