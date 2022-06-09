Kenosha Police make arrest in Uptown stabbing; separate shots fired investigation underway

A Milwaukee woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone outside an Uptown convenience store Wednesday.
Kenosha Police Sgt. Joseph Nosalik said the incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. and the 43-year-old female suspect, identified as Brandi Nicole Alston, was located and apprehended by police within minutes of the call. The alleged weapon was also recovered.
Alston is expected to be criminally charged this week.
Nosalik said the person she allegedly stabbed sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the 6100 block of 22nd Avenue, and that person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Shots fired investigation
Kenosha Police are investigating a report of gunshots arly Thursday morning.
Nosalik said the department received a report of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of 10th Avenue. He said no one was injured and no bullet strikes were located by investigators.
"We did locate evidence of gunshots being fired," he said. "It's still an open investigation with not a lot of information to go on."
He said it's likely the investigators will "put pieces of that puzzle together."
Nosalik asked anyone with information to contact the detective bureau or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr.
Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, stalking.
Ariel D. Graves
Ariel D. Graves, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paris L. Schreiber
Paris L. Schreiber, Saukville, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesus Alvarez
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Paul J. Burdick
Paul J. Burdick, 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Keith Griffin Jr.
Keith Griffin Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Daniel E. Haumersen
Daniel E. Haumersen, 7200 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley L. Hawley
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L. Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Evan M. Leimbach
Evan M. Leimbach, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000).
Alberto A. Martinez
Alberto A. Martinez, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property, special facts).
Maquan D. McAllister
Maquan D. McAllister, 3500 block of Spring Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.