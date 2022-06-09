Kenosha Police make arrest in Uptown stabbing; separate shots fired investigation underway

A Milwaukee woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone outside an Uptown convenience store Wednesday.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Joseph Nosalik said the incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. and the 43-year-old female suspect, identified as Brandi Nicole Alston, was located and apprehended by police within minutes of the call. The alleged weapon was also recovered.

Alston is expected to be criminally charged this week.

Nosalik said the person she allegedly stabbed sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the 6100 block of 22nd Avenue, and that person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Shots fired investigation

Kenosha Police are investigating a report of gunshots arly Thursday morning.

Nosalik said the department received a report of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of 10th Avenue. He said no one was injured and no bullet strikes were located by investigators.

"We did locate evidence of gunshots being fired," he said. "It's still an open investigation with not a lot of information to go on."

He said it's likely the investigators will "put pieces of that puzzle together."

Nosalik asked anyone with information to contact the detective bureau or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

