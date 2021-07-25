Kenosha Police: Man stabbed in alley victim of possible robbery attempt, injuries not life-threatening

Kenosha Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in an alley north of the 5200 block of 19th Avenue on Saturday.
The 11:40 a.m. assault resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening, Kenosha Police Lt. Aaron Dillhoff said Sunday. The man was treated for his injuries but his condition was not known.
Dillhoff said the stabbing is being investigated as a possible robbery attempt. No additional details were available.
Police said anyone with information on the incident can call the department at 262-605-5200.