Kenosha Police: Man stabbed in alley victim of possible robbery attempt, injuries not life-threatening
Kenosha Police: Man stabbed in alley victim of possible robbery attempt, injuries not life-threatening

Kenosha Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in an alley north of the 5200 block of 19th Avenue on Saturday.

The 11:40 a.m. assault resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening, Kenosha Police Lt. Aaron Dillhoff said Sunday. The man was treated for his injuries but his condition was not known.

Dillhoff said the stabbing is being investigated as a possible robbery attempt. No additional details were available.

Police said anyone with information on the incident can call the department at 262-605-5200.

