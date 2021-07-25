Kenosha Police: Man stabbed in alley victim of possible robbery attempt, injuries not life-threatening

Kenosha Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in an alley north of the 5200 block of 19th Avenue on Saturday.

The 11:40 a.m. assault resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening, Kenosha Police Lt. Aaron Dillhoff said Sunday. The man was treated for his injuries but his condition was not known.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dillhoff said the stabbing is being investigated as a possible robbery attempt. No additional details were available.

Police said anyone with information on the incident can call the department at 262-605-5200.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.