Kenosha police nab suspect in alleged Dollar Tree store robbery

The robbery was reported at 7:24 p.m. at the discount variety store, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. About an hour later, police searching the area caught the suspect and took him into custody. No other suspects were being sought, she said.

Farchione said no one was injured in the incident and it was not immediately known whether a weapon was used or what the suspect took. Officers were currently in the process of interviewing several witnesses. According to initial police radio traffic, an employee at the store reported someone had been attempting to gain access to the safe.