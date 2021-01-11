 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha police nab suspect in alleged Dollar Tree store robbery
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha police nab suspect in alleged Dollar Tree store robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
KENOSHA POLICE BADGE.jpg

Kenosha police arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Dollar Tree at 4122 52nd St. Monday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The robbery was reported at 7:24 p.m. at the discount variety store, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione of the Kenosha Police Department. About an hour later, police searching the area caught the suspect and took him into custody. No other suspects were being sought, she said.

Farchione said no one was injured in the incident and it was not immediately known whether a weapon was used or what the suspect took. Officers were currently in the process of interviewing several witnesses. According to initial police radio traffic, an employee at the store reported someone had been attempting to gain access to the safe.

View Comments
1
0
0
2
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert