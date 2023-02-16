Kenosha Police recovered a privately manufactured firearm from a 14-year-old during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The department posted about the incident on social media.

Third shift patrol initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle driving on city streets with no headlights on around 4 a.m. When police searched the vehicle they reportedly found the firearm.

Police said they had probable cause to search the vehicle.

"Small traffic violations are just that and likely end with polite warnings or a traffic citation; however, if our cops aren’t paying attention to the little things, this would have never been found! 14 years old!" the department posted. "Great work from our 3rd shift patrol division!!!"

