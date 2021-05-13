Kenosha police quickly quell large fight near Lincoln Park; woman arrested

Kenosha police quickly responding to a call of a large fight outside Lincoln Park near Lincoln Middle School arrested one person Wednesday night.

The incident was reported at 6:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of 18th Avenue as an altercation with at least 40 people in the area allegedly armed with “bats and guns” and garnered response from most of the officers on duty during second shift, according to a shift summary, said Sgt. Alex Wicketts, of the Kenosha Police Department.

One woman was arrested with police recommending disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges, he said. No injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The summary described the incident initially as a “wild scene” and that no one involved was cooperating with officers attempting to investigate. He said the incident was believed to have started as a fight at Lincoln Park that resulted in “carloads of individuals that responded.”

When police arrived, the woman who was later arrested was allegedly kicking a car door and had climbed atop the hood of another vehicle, he said. She was in custody less than 10 minutes. Police cleared the scene at about 7 p.m. A total of 19 officers and the shift supervisor responded. The large police presence is protocol in reports of large fights, according to Wicketts.