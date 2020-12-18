Kenosha Police seek public's help in locating man alleged to have hit officer with car

A Pleasant Prairie man Kenosha Police were attempting to arrest on a warrant Thursday allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle before fleeing into Illinois.
Kenosha Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Joseph L. Madura.
According to Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt, two officers were on foot attempting to take Madura into custody at about 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of 34th Avenue.
DeWitt said officers were still completing their reports on the incident as of Friday morniong, so details of what is alleged are unclear. But he said Madura, driving a borrowed white sedan, accelerated and struck an officer, who rolled off the hood of the vehicle and hit the ground.
The officer was not seriously injured. DeWitt said the officer, along with a second police officer, got into a squad car and pursued Madura as he fled through Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and ultimately into Illinois and escaped arrest.
Police later found the white sedan back in Kenosha parked in the 6400 block of 21st Avenue near the home of the vehicle’s registered owner.
Support Local Journalism
DeWitt said the officer who was struck went for treatment at a local hospital after the chase. DeWitt said the officer had minor injuries and was treated and released.
Also eluded police on Wednesday
According to DeWitt, officers had previously attempted to stop Madura on Wednesday and he again fled at high speed and escaped.
Madura is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous felony fleeing charge. He had been charged in July 2019 with fleeing police and was out of custody after posting $500 bond. A warrant was issued in January after he failed to show up for a hearing.
When he failed to appear for that warrant he was in jail in Lake County, Ill. for another fleeing charge. He pleaded guilty in that case in April and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
DeWitt said for Thursday’s incident Madura could be charged with several felonies including recklessly endangering safety.
Police are asking anyone with information about Madura’s whereabouts to contact Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch at 262-656-1234 or the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Fave 5: Reporter Deneen Smith shares her favorite stories of 2020
2020 was a year like no other for the United States and for Kenosha in particular.
The focus of the world fell on our city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, the subsequent protest, two days of rioting that left the business center of Uptown in ruins, and the arrival of armed militia members in the city during unrest and the fatal shooting of two men by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.
The county was a focus in the contentious presidential election, a swing county in a swing state, with two visits by President Donald Trump and one by President Elect Joe Biden.
And the county was particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin had one of the highest infection rates in the United States and Kenosha had one of the highest infection rates in the state. By Dec. 10, more than 1 of every 1,000 Kenosha residents - 173 people -had died of the virus.
The stories I chose included one on a man who was nearly killed by racially-motivated violence a month before the Blake shooting. I was moved by his openness in talking about the attack and by heartbreak over the racist words that preceded it.
Another story focused on the reaction of residents of Uptown in the early morning following rioting there as firefighters were continuing to battle fires.
I included a story that was part of a series in the Kenosha News focusing on individual residents experience with racism in the city and their hopes for change.
Another story focuses on one family hit by the pandemic, one of many families in Kenosha who had multiple family members die in November, the most deadly month of the pandemic.
Last I chose a story outside of the dominant storylines of the year, this one about a woman who used preparation and a calm attitude to survive an almost unthinkably frightening experience when she was swept from a boat on Lake Michigan at night during a terrible storm.
Cleveland Carr narrowly survived a violent attack by his roommate who first threatened him using a racial slur.
Sarah Pederson was swept off a sailboat in Lake Michigan at night during a storm. Her attitude and her preparedness helped her survive.
Five members of the same family hit with COVID-19, two die, in a story that shows the impact of the pandemic on local families
Residents of Uptown were on the streets at dawn watching firefighters continue to put out fires set during rioting in the neighborhood
In the aftermath of protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the Kenosha News spoke to local resi…
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.