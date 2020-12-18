Kenosha Police seek public's help in locating man alleged to have hit officer with car

A Pleasant Prairie man Kenosha Police were attempting to arrest on a warrant Thursday allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle before fleeing into Illinois.

Kenosha Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Joseph L. Madura.

According to Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt, two officers were on foot attempting to take Madura into custody at about 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of 34th Avenue.

DeWitt said officers were still completing their reports on the incident as of Friday morniong, so details of what is alleged are unclear. But he said Madura, driving a borrowed white sedan, accelerated and struck an officer, who rolled off the hood of the vehicle and hit the ground.

The officer was not seriously injured. DeWitt said the officer, along with a second police officer, got into a squad car and pursued Madura as he fled through Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and ultimately into Illinois and escaped arrest.

Police later found the white sedan back in Kenosha parked in the 6400 block of 21st Avenue near the home of the vehicle’s registered owner.

DeWitt said the officer who was struck went for treatment at a local hospital after the chase. DeWitt said the officer had minor injuries and was treated and released.