Kenosha police seeking public's help in solving Aug. 19 homicide

Kenosha Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the homicide of a 24-year-old man who was shot to death in 1100 block of 61st Street during a summer night when many people were outside in the neighborhood.
Dajuan D. Willliams of Kenosha was discovered dead in the gun violence that occurred at 10:28 p.m., Aug. 19. A 13-year-old-boy was also struck by the gunfire. The boy survived.
Police said in a news release Wednesday the investigation remains open and they continue to “seek justice for the family of Mr. Williams and the 13-year-old boy.” Because he is a juvenile, the boy’s name is not being released, according to police.
At the time of shootings, police said they believe there were parties taking place in the area, with a large number of people who gathered later at the scene.
One resident who was inside her home at the time of the incident said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house. She went outside to find Williams dead in a nearby yard.
“Kenosha Police know that there were many people that saw what happened and we urged them to come forward,” according to the release issued by Lt. Joseph Nosalik. “Almost a year later, we are again urging the public to assist us. Dajuan Williams and the 13 year old boy, as well as their families, deserve justice. Help us give them that.”
Police are urging anyone who knows something about the shootings to call the Kenosha Police Department detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.