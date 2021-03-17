Kenosha police seeking public's help in solving Aug. 19 homicide

Kenosha Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the homicide of a 24-year-old man who was shot to death in 1100 block of 61st Street during a summer night when many people were outside in the neighborhood.

Dajuan D. Willliams of Kenosha was discovered dead in the gun violence that occurred at 10:28 p.m., Aug. 19. A 13-year-old-boy was also struck by the gunfire. The boy survived.

Police said in a news release Wednesday the investigation remains open and they continue to “seek justice for the family of Mr. Williams and the 13-year-old boy.” Because he is a juvenile, the boy’s name is not being released, according to police.

At the time of shootings, police said they believe there were parties taking place in the area, with a large number of people who gathered later at the scene.

One resident who was inside her home at the time of the incident said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house. She went outside to find Williams dead in a nearby yard.