Kenosha Police Officers shot and killed two adult German Shepherds after an attack near the 7300 block of 23rd Avenue Monday morning according to police officials.

Sgt. Jeff Galley said that at about 7:30 a.m., the two dogs attacked an adult subject, inflicting substantial injuries to his lower leg. They were "highly aggressive" and seen charging numerous people, vehicles and officers, according to police.

The dogs ran east on 75th Street and north on Sheridan Road. According to a release, both dogs represented a "clear and present danger" to area residents, as well as children going to school.

Officers were unable to contain the dogs or locate the owner for about a half hour, and ultimately deadly action was taken.

One of the dogs was shot on Ninth Ave near 69th Street. The second dog was shot in the 700 block of 69th. Neither survived. The dogs’ owner was eventually found and notified. Appropriate citations to the owner will be forthcoming, according to Galley.