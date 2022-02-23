Kenosha Police sting nets 19 individuals cited for solicitation of prostitution

A prostitution sting last week by detectives and undercover female officers with the Kenosha Police Department led to 19 citations, as well as information that may have helped a victim of human trafficking.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday the sting concentrated its efforts along the Interstate 94 corridor, and while there are times the department works in concert with other state and federal agencies, this one was a solo effort by Kenosha Police.

All 19 individuals were issued municipal citations for solicitation of prostitution. Six men arrested live in Kenosha, two are from Pleasant Prairie, two are from Waukegan (Ill.), and one each are from Janesville, Waukesha, Burlington, Zion (Ill.), Salem, Racine, Sturtevant, Huntley (Ill.) and Mount Pleasant. The fine for the violation is $1,321.

“The people responsible for doing these investigations are specially trained sensitive crimes detectives,” Nosalik said. “They fall under our detective or investigations bureau, but they specialize in sensitive crimes, such as sexually-related crimes, child abuse, things like that.

“We do these operations from time to time. ... We usually choose to conduct them out and around the I-94 corridor, but it’s random. We don’t every two months do it on the same (day). We do it a couple times throughout the year.”

Focus of operation

The focus of the operation, Nosalik said, is generally to find victims of human trafficking, and officers were able to locate one female during this sting — even though it was primarily targeted specifically at those patronizing prostitution.

Nosalik said undercover female officers posed as prostitutes, and contacts were made with the men arrested by telephone or text message.

“People show up, and they’re taken into custody for patronizing prostitution,” Nosalik said.

Nosalik said prostitution stings often can lead to even bigger investigations as police do their work, which is another benefit the department sees in running these types of operations.

Victim found, getting help

Nosalik said the woman found during the sting was “probable” to be a victim of human trafficking. She was offered assistance, and that investigation continues.

“Most importantly, we offered her the opportunity to utilize some resources within Kenosha County, and she took those resources and is trying to get out of the life that she’s in right now,” Nosalik said. “We are certainly interested in learning more about her situation. The investigators are still looking into circumstances of that.”

The I-94 corridor long has been identified as a target for human trafficking, likely because of the ease of travel from Illinois and into Wisconsin.

And that area will continue to be a focus moving forward, Nosalik said.

“Human trafficking does seem to be very popular along the corridor,” he said. “It’s easy access on and off the interstate. People come from Illinois, from Milwaukee, and of course, Racine and Kenosha counties.

“It is immensely important to focus efforts on human trafficking. We’re (also) talking about undocumented residents of the United States taken against their will to work at places they would choose not to work. It’s immensely important to maintain the efforts that we have and do it as often as we can.”

