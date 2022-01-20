 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha police surround home on city's north side seeking suspect who shot at woman

  • Heather Poyner

The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission held a promotions ceremony Tuesday at the Civil War Museum. 

Kenosha police were seeking a man who reportedly shot at a woman and a large police presence was stationed at the scene at 18th Avenue and 34th Street in an attempt to take him into custody late Thursday.

Officers arrived in the neighborhood just after 10 p.m., according to initial police radio traffic reports. The woman had reportedly dropped the man off at a home when he allegedly threatened to shoot her, but then shot at her vehicle.

No one was injured and no one was in custody as of late Thursday, according Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department

Police evacuated people at the home, which included adults and small children living there.

Nichols said officers have also brought in some people for questioning related to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are known. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

IN PHOTOS: Somers House shooting trial comes to end with guilty verdict

The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022.

The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25.

1 of 11
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert