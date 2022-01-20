Kenosha police surround home on city's north side seeking suspect who shot at woman

Kenosha police were seeking a man who reportedly shot at a woman and a large police presence was stationed at the scene at 18th Avenue and 34th Street in an attempt to take him into custody late Thursday.
Officers arrived in the neighborhood just after 10 p.m., according to initial police radio traffic reports. The woman had reportedly dropped the man off at a home when he allegedly threatened to shoot her, but then shot at her vehicle.
No one was injured and no one was in custody as of late Thursday, according Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department
Police evacuated people at the home, which included adults and small children living there.
Nichols said officers have also brought in some people for questioning related to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are known. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com
Vinson Trial Closings
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson returns to the courtroom during a break after jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday. District Attorney Michael Graveley is at left. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern in April.
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who were to deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments were made on the last day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley enumerates what he says are Rakayo Vinson’s false alibis as he gives his final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern on April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson’s attorney Donald Bielski listens as jury instructions are given on the final day of his trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
on the final day of trial Tuesday January 18, 2022 for Rakayo Vinson. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
District Attorney Michael Graveley prepares to give his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
District Attorney Michael Graveley gives his final arguments on the final day of Rakayo Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021.
Rakayo Vinson draws the numbers of jurors who will deliberate the outcome of his case after final arguments on the final day of Vinson’s trial Tuesday January 18, 2022. Vinson is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with shootings at the Somers House Tavern early April 18, 2021. / Mark Hertzberg for The Kenosha News
IN PHOTOS: Somers House shooting trial comes to end with guilty verdict
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022.
The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25.
