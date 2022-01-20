Kenosha police surround home on city's north side seeking suspect who shot at woman

Kenosha police were seeking a man who reportedly shot at a woman and a large police presence was stationed at the scene at 18th Avenue and 34th Street in an attempt to take him into custody late Thursday.

Officers arrived in the neighborhood just after 10 p.m., according to initial police radio traffic reports. The woman had reportedly dropped the man off at a home when he allegedly threatened to shoot her, but then shot at her vehicle.

No one was injured and no one was in custody as of late Thursday, according Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department

Police evacuated people at the home, which included adults and small children living there.

Nichols said officers have also brought in some people for questioning related to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are known. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

