Kenosha police, tactical response team make arrests following gunfire incident; multiple weapons recovered

Kenosha police arrested several people early Sunday and recovered multiple weapons from a home in the 4800 block of 20th Avenue following reports of gunfire.

At about 12:15 a.m. a Kenosha police was in the area investigating a shots fired complaint, according to a Lt. Joseph Nosalik in a Kenosha Police Department release. While on scene and looking for evidence, the officer witnessed a group of people fire a handgun into the air.

The officer identified himself and told people to remain where they were, however, they fled into a house. Additional police were called to respond to the scene. When home’s occupants refused to cooperate and would not open the door or speak to officers, police said.

A search warrant was authorized and the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team also responded to assist. After they entered the residence, according to police, some in the home continued to refuse to comply with police commands.

Authorities introduced “chemical munitions” to the home and they were taken into custody without further incident, according to the police. Multiple firearms were recovered. Police also arrested the person who fired the gunshot and no injuries reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Police said they do not believe the incident has any connection to protests stemming from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s announcement on Tuesday not to charge the officer in the Jacob Blake shooting.

