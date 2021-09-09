Kenosha police use Taser with little effect on man fleeing due to felony warrant, nab him anyway

Kenosha police called to arrest a man on a felony warrant apprehended him following a foot pursuit that also involved an officer using an electroshock weapon to try to subdue him in a neighborhood on the city’s north side Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. when the officers went to a home in the 1600 block of 19th Avenue to take the 27-year-old Kenosha man into custody, according to Lt. Matthew Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

“When they made contact at the house, the male ran out the back door. A short foot chase ensued. Officers struggled with him near a fence line and a Taser was deployed,” Strelow said.

Strelow said that while the weapon “had little to no effect on him,” officers were able to gain control of the man a short time later.

“They took him into custody without further incident and he was medically evaluated and taken to the jail,” Strelow said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, had previously been convicted of second-degree reckless endangering safety. State corrections authorities had issued the warrant, the details of which were undisclosed, for his arrest, according to police.

