Kenosha Police warn of phone scam
The Kenosha Police Department is warning that local residents have been receiving scam phone calls from a person posing as an attorney representing a family member in need of cash to stay out of jail.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the scammer has specific information about an actual family member of the the targeted person, making the call seem more legitimate. “This was someone who probably did a lot of homework,” Nosalik said.

The Kenosha Police Department is urging the public “to be aware that if you receive a phone call from an unknown person that claims to be an attorney, police officer, constable, federal agent, or someone affiliated with law enforcement that is asking for money to be mailed to them, or for credit card numbers or bank account information …. it is a scam.”

Nosalik said police want to “remind everyone in the community to not give out personal or financial information to anyone that calls you on the phone and asks for it.”

