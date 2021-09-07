Kenosha resident killed in Labor Day shooting outside apartment building on 6300 block of 24th Ave.

A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Kenosha Police are not identifying the man, who's a Kenosha resident with ties to both Kenosha and northern Illinois.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside a four-unit building just north of Roosevelt Road. Neighbors said the man was outside when the shooting occurred and that he collapsed on the front porch of the building. According to witnesses, the assailant walked up to the man outside and shot him in the chest at close range while children were playing nearby.

“I heard gunfire and heard kids yelling,” one neighbor said, saying he did not look outside to see what was happening. “I stayed inside. My 7-year-old said, ‘I don’t want to get shot.’”

Another neighbor said he heard gunfire and stayed inside until he felt it was safe to look outside. When he did, he said, he saw the man’s body on the porch. Another man said he heard the gunfire and looked outside to see what he thought was the assailant's car leaving the scene and pulling onto Roosevelt Road, saying the car had Illinois plates.