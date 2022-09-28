Kenosha’s Las Margaritas closes after multiple shootings outside bar, including Sept. 17 double homicide

Las Margaritas, the Uptown Kenosha bar that two people were killed outside of earlier this month, has decided to close and has turned in its liquor license to the city.

In a post on Facebook Friday, Sept. 23, the bar's owners stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the official closing of Las Margaritas. I surrendered my licenses to the city today.”

The city clerk’s office confirmed that the license was surrendered on Friday.

It went on to say the bar located at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road chose to close due to the violence that has been associated with the establishment recently.

The Sept. 17 shooting that took place shortly before 2 a.m. killed two and wounded two others. The two victims killed have been identified as James Hood and Houston Oliver.

The area was also the scene of an Aug. 20 triple shooting. The three victims in that incident survived.

In the Facebook post, the owners thanked friends, family and the community for supporting them for the two and a half years they were open.

“We survived COVID, the largest pandemic ever and we remained solid because of ‘our people,’” the post stated. "'Our people' were the regular customers (of ALL races) who came in to de-stress, talk, listen to all types of music, eat tacos, dance and have a good time. Thank you and we will miss you.”

Police have not released any additional information about the Sept. 17 shooting.

The bar’s post goes on to say, “For those of you saying music and dancing influenced the loss of life or the bar encouraged this behavior well you’re just as ignorant as the shooter. Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this. If you keep faulting the race, the music genre or the establishment you are missing the real issue because the loss of life is in our schools, shopping stores, gas stations, neighborhoods.”

The post continues, “Times are changing, little minds are hiding behind dangerous weapons and the days of fighting it out are gone. #PrayersforKenosha#Staysafemypeople.”