Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond

A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges.

Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.

Lowery appeared at Intake Court Thursday afternoon where Court Commissioner Kelly Heckel set a $250,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday officers with the police department's Special Investigations Unit were on patrol near the 6600 block of 23rd Avenue when they reportedly spotted several individuals cutting through yards. The officers suspected criminal activity had or was about to take place so they monitored the group of three from their unmarked police vehicle, according to a media release from the police department.

As the group cut through yards and entered an alleyway between 23rd and 24th Avenues the police in the vehicle continued to follow them. All three individuals reportedly saw the police vehicle and then started running westbound.

The officers continued southbound and one of the officers was going to exit the vehicle to give chase, according to the criminal complaint. However, as the vehicle drove past a house and a fence shots were fired at them.

A review of an officer’s body camera footage reportedly shows Lowery standing just past the house and fence and hidden from view from the approaching southbound police vehicle, according to the complaint.

As the vehicle is driving past, Lowery can reportedly be seen with his arms extended in a shooting stance with two other minors standing near him. Based on the casings recovered, the Lowery is believed to have ultimately fired five shots at the police vehicle, although he did not hit it.

Just prior to the shooting, an officer was about to exit the vehicle, but as the shots were fired, the officer remained in the vehicle as another officer drove them all away southbound. From the rear passenger seat, an officer fired back at Lowery while attempting to take cover within the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After the shots were fired, Lowery reportedly fled west and threw the firearm in a garbage can in the 6600 block of 25th Avenue, where police later recovered it.

Within minutes of the shots being fired, other officers reportedly located Lowery walking eastbound on the north side of the road in the 2500 block of 67th Street. Lowery was arrested and taken to the the detective bureau.

Lowery was read his rights and agreed to waive those rights and speak with the detectives at the bureau, according to the complaint. At first he denied possessing a firearm or shooting at anyone but eventually said he fired at the vehicle and then took off running.

Lowery, a Tremper High School student, appeared at Intake Court with defense attorney Zachary Caley. Attorney Carli McNeill appeared for the state.

Heckel said a high cash bail was required in this case.

“I’ve reviewed the criminal complaint and while these are just allegations, they are extremely serious allegations,” Heckel said. “Three officers could have lost their lives.”

