Kenosha teen charged with two felonies following high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie

A 16-year-old Kenosha girl was charged this week with two felonies for her role in a high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie last month.

Azaria S. Tanner is charged with felony counts of fleeing an officer causing damage to property and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.

Tanner, who remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond as of Friday, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. She is due back in court Jan. 6 for a final pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

The fleeing charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the second felony could bring a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Familiar vehicle

According to the criminal complain, a Pleasant Prairie police officer on patrol at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 9 observed a white sedan on 39th Avenue that was similar to a vehicle that had fled from him in July after a shots-fired call.