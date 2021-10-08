Kenosha teen charged with two felonies following high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie

A 16-year-old Kenosha girl was charged this week with two felonies for her role in a high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie last month.
Azaria S. Tanner is charged with felony counts of fleeing an officer causing damage to property and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine and resisting an officer.
Tanner, who remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond as of Friday, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. She is due back in court Jan. 6 for a final pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
The fleeing charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while the second felony could bring a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
Familiar vehicle
According to the criminal complain, a Pleasant Prairie police officer on patrol at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 9 observed a white sedan on 39th Avenue that was similar to a vehicle that had fled from him in July after a shots-fired call.
The officer attempted to get closer to the vehicle, which had stopped in the middle of the roadway. As the officer approached, he stated that it sped up in excess of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph before it came to a stop.
One of the passengers exited and dropped what police thought was a cell phone, but they later recovered a Glock with 17 rounds of ammunition in it, the complaint states. That person had not been charged as of Friday. That passenger then returned to the vehicle, and it continued before it collided with a curb and then struck a parked car on the east side of 23rd Avenue. Both the first passenger and Alex B. Agee Jr., 22, fled from the vehicle eastbound.
Agee is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing and is free on a $1,000 signature bond, according to court records. He has a pre-trial conference set for Jan. 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop to remove Tanner, the driver of the vehicle, and the complaint states she became argumentative and refused to comply with their orders.
During a search of the vehicle, police found a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine on the driver’s seat where Tanner had been.
The two other passengers were taken into custody in a backyard on 20th Avenue, the complaint states. Police also reported the chase lasted 2.7 miles and reached a top speed of 111 mph.