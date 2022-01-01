Kenosha teen faces felony charge for allegedly bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old Kenosha teenager faces a felony charge after he allegedly brought a gun to school in October.
Julian Xavier Chouen remains free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond. Chouen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 22, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court for a pre-trial conference March 2 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000. Choeun also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., responded to a call over the radio that a gym teacher had smelled marijuana coming from a bag in his class. The officer confirmed that when he took control of the bag, the complaint states.
During a search of the backpack, a staff member removed an empty handgun holster, and at that time the officer completed the search and found a Bersa SA Thunder .380 handgun with seven rounds in the magazine, the report states.
Also in the backpack was a school-issued laptop computer that was issued to Chouen, along with a marijuana blunt and a vape device. The complaint further states the defendant had already left the building, but he was located and taken into custody.
During an interview with a detective, Chouen allegedly admitted he brought the marijuana and handgun to school. He reportedly stated he bought the gun in June or July for $500-$600 from an unknown person on SnapChat for protection and denied that he brought it to school with the intent to hurt or shoot anyone, the complaint states.