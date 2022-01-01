 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha teen faces felony charge for allegedly bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old Kenosha teenager faces a felony charge after he allegedly brought a gun to school in October.

Julian Xavier Chouen remains free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond. Chouen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 22, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court for a pre-trial conference March 2 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000. Choeun also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., responded to a call over the radio that a gym teacher had smelled marijuana coming from a bag in his class. The officer confirmed that when he took control of the bag, the complaint states.

During a search of the backpack, a staff member removed an empty handgun holster, and at that time the officer completed the search and found a Bersa SA Thunder .380 handgun with seven rounds in the magazine, the report states.

People are also reading…

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

Also in the backpack was a school-issued laptop computer that was issued to Chouen, along with a marijuana blunt and a vape device. The complaint further states the defendant had already left the building, but he was located and taken into custody.

During an interview with a detective, Chouen allegedly admitted he brought the marijuana and handgun to school. He reportedly stated he bought the gun in June or July for $500-$600 from an unknown person on SnapChat for protection and denied that he brought it to school with the intent to hurt or shoot anyone, the complaint states.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jo Wynn is recognized as 2021 Kenosha News Person of the Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert