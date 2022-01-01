Kenosha teen faces felony charge for allegedly bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old Kenosha teenager faces a felony charge after he allegedly brought a gun to school in October.

Julian Xavier Chouen remains free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond. Chouen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 22, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court for a pre-trial conference March 2 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months and a fine of $10,000. Choeun also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St., responded to a call over the radio that a gym teacher had smelled marijuana coming from a bag in his class. The officer confirmed that when he took control of the bag, the complaint states.

During a search of the backpack, a staff member removed an empty handgun holster, and at that time the officer completed the search and found a Bersa SA Thunder .380 handgun with seven rounds in the magazine, the report states.

Also in the backpack was a school-issued laptop computer that was issued to Chouen, along with a marijuana blunt and a vape device. The complaint further states the defendant had already left the building, but he was located and taken into custody.

During an interview with a detective, Chouen allegedly admitted he brought the marijuana and handgun to school. He reportedly stated he bought the gun in June or July for $500-$600 from an unknown person on SnapChat for protection and denied that he brought it to school with the intent to hurt or shoot anyone, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.