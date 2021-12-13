Kenosha teen held on $25K bond after vehicle pursuit

A 17-year-old Kenosha boy is being held on a $25,000 cash bond after he allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a chase Thursday that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Court records show that Jontrell T. White, of the 6200 block of 18th Avenue, remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail as of Monday after Court Commissioner Larry Keating set the bond during his initial appearance Friday.

White is charged with felony counts of fleeing/eluding an officer, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and three felony counts of bail jumping, along with three misdemeanor bail-jumping counts and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The felony charges carry a maximum possible prison sentence of 25.5 years, 21 years of extended supervision and a total fine of $90,000. Court records also show two pending felony cases against White, one from December of 2020 on two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and another from January on a felony count of driving a vehicle without owner's consent.

White is due back in court on the current case Friday morning for a 10:15 a.m. preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy Thursday at 12:15 a.m. observed the defendant's vehicle traveling north on Highway 32 at between 60 and 65 mph in a posted 45 mph speed limit.

As the deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle, he accelerated to about 100 mph and caught up to White as he turned west onto Highway KR from Highway 32. At that time, White again allegedly increased his speed to about 100 mph.

As the deputy pursued the vehicle, he was advised by dispatch that the silver 2010 Toyota Matrix he was pursuing had been reported as stolen, according to the complaint. The chase continued south on Highway 31, then east on Highway A and south on Highway Y (22nd Avenue). The deputy stated in the report that the vehicle, with five occupants, failed to stop at a number of stop signs and red lights.

Prior to reaching 18th Street, the vehicle turned into a business on 22nd Avenue, continued to slow, but did not stop, and was still traveling at about 20 mph when all the occupants exited. All five fell to the ground, the complaint states, and the vehicle continued unoccupied westbound and struck a parked 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

White and two of his passengers were taken into custody, the complaint states. One of those passengers told deputies he got a ride with the defendant to go see his son in Racine. He stated he told White to stop, and after the vehicle finally did stop, he ran because he was afraid police were going to Taser him.

In addition to the two pending felony cases against White, the complaint lists past offenses of a misdemeanor case in Sauk County Circuit Court for an alleged hit-and-run in August of 2020, along with a misdemeanor theft case in Kenosha County from February.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records also show that White currently has a suspended driver's license.

