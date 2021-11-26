Kenosha teen pleads guilty in 2020 gang shooting incident

One of five Kenosha men charged for their roles in a January 2020 gang shooting pleaded guilty to a felony charge earlier this month in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Roosevelt Allen IV, 17, of the 6000 block of 24th Avenue, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 19, for a 10:30 a.m. sentencing hearing before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Eight felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety charges, one felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and one felony count of bail jumping were dismissed and read into the record as part of the plea agreement.

Court records indicate that Allen pleaded guilty to a felony charge of escape from the Copper Lake and Lincoln Hill schools in Irma, where he’s been held since his arrest. Allen was returned on an arrest warrant last October and had a $25,000 cash bond imposed by Commissioner Larry Keating.

Allen faces a prison term of 7½ years, five years of extended supervision and a fine of $25,000 on the recklessly endangering count.

Court records show that Allen was sentenced in May to a two-year prison term, followed by three years of extended supervision by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak on one felony count of burglary with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of theft.

The cases against three other defendants involved in the incident continue, while the case against a fourth ended with his sentencing earlier this year.

DeShun Jackson, 22, of the 6000 block of Sheridan Road, pleaded guilty last November to one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and was sentenced in February by Schroeder to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.

Three other defendants — Jaru Watson, James Daniels IV and Daileon Bryant — each have upcoming court appearances.

Watson, 22, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, who faces nine felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, posted a $2,000 cash bond that was reduced from $25,000 and has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 before Schroeder.

Daniels IV, 22, of the 7800 block of 29th Avenue, remains free on a $50,000 signature bond and also has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 6. He is charged with nine felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Bryant, 21, of the 1100 block of 61st Street, remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond and has a final pre-trial conference before Schroeder scheduled for Feb. 16. Bryant, who faces nine felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, waived his preliminary hearing Nov. 17, and the case was bound over for trial.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two women and their six children and grandchildren were inside a home in the 1800 block of 62nd Street on Jan. 17, 2020, when they heard gunfire and a living room window shattered. Police found 11 bullet holes in the house, and several bullets were found inside the living and dining rooms.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police, in the complaint, stated they believed the gunfire was actually intended for the house next door as part of a gang dispute.

A witness told police she saw people outside the house in a nearby alley after hearing the shots, including one who had a gun in his hand. Police found security video that showed a Jeep park in the alley just before the shooting.

Three people exited, the video showed, walked toward 62nd Street, and then they ran back to the Jeep minutes later. Two of the defendants, Daniels and Bryant, stayed inside the vehicle, while Jackson, Watson and Allen all exited, the complaint states.

Daniels told police he knew those three all had guns on them, because they had shown him the guns while they were inside Bryant’s house. Daniels said he heard several gunshots from the area where the three had walked. The trio then got back into the Jeep and “told him to drive off quick,” the complaint states.

After Daniels drove everyone back to Bryant’s house, the three men implicated in the shooting stated “they had just shot up somebody’s house and couldn’t be caught walking because they had guns on them and the police were everywhere.”

