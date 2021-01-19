Kenosha teen ticketed after running flashing stoplight, striking village police car

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A Kenosha teen was cited after he drove a vehicle through a flashing red light at the intersection of 85th Street and 39th Avenue and collided with a village police vehicle late Sunday.

The accident occurred at 11:35 p.m. while the officer was on routine patrol and driving northbound on 39th Avenue approaching the intersection when the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle, traveling westbound on 85th Street entered without stopping and the two cars collided, according to Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. According to Jung, traffic on 39th Avenue has a flashing yellow light at the intersection while 85th Street has a flashing red light and must come to a stop.

Although fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, neither the officer nor the driver of the westbound vehicle was injured. Three passengers in the vehicle that struck the squad car also were not injured, Jung said.

“Our officer was not injured. The squad, I can’t say as much for,” said Jung, who noted the police car was a favorite among village officers.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to investigate the accident and the driver was cited for failure to stop for the flashing red signal.

